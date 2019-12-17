Linda Sue Ezell Adcock, 71, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1948, in Madisonville, to the late Bradley and Ada Sisk. Linda was a member of Sanctuary Apostolic Church. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with her grandchildren and shopping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, William Clifford Ezell; her third husband, Richard Adcock; and four brothers.
Survivors include her son, John T (Sandra) Young, of Madisonville; daughters Paula Young, of Dawson Springs, and Robin Hernandez, of Madisonville; son Cliff (Lori) Ezell, of Madisonville; sister Peggy (George) Neal, of Boonville, Indiana; brother Tom (Regina) Sisk, of Madisonville; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jerry Holland officiating. Burial to follow at Linda Ezell Family Cemetery in Madisonville. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.