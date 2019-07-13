Ronnie Cecil Hensley, 77, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mr. Hensley was born Jan. 8, 1942, in Dawson Springs to the late Bill Hensley and Wanda Fox Hensley Hardwick. He was a 1960 graduate of South Hopkins High School. After high school graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Army for 81/2 years and attained the ranking of E5 sergeant. He worked for many years as a coal miner. Additionally, he worked with the youth coaching YAA Baseball and Junior Pro Basketball. He also coached track and cross country at Madisonville North Hopkins High School, Webster County High School and Dawson Springs High School, and he scouted opposing teams for Madisonville North Hopkins basketball team. Mr. Henson worked a "Truck Stop Ministry" for more than 20 years and he hosted a radio program entitled "Words of Faith" on WSOF for many years. In Dawson Springs, Mr. Hensley served on the Dawson Springs City Council for eight years. He was a member of the Dawson Springs Rotary Club, and he was a member of Dawson Springs First Baptist Church.
Mr. Hensley is survived by his wife, Lou Nell Morris Krautheim Hensley of Dawson Springs; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Jennifer Hensley of Owensboro and Clay and Michele Hensley of Palatine, Illinois; two stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, John and Kim Krautheim of Evans, Georgia, and Steve and Mattie Krautheim of Fountaintown, Indiana; several grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; a brother, Noel Hardwick and his wife, Penny, of White Plains; and three sisters, Melody Knight of Owensboro, Lisa Adams and her husband, Louis, of White Plains, and Tawana Hooper of Princeton.
Preceding Mr. Hensley in death were his grandfather, Letcher Fox; his grandmother, Corine Fox; his parents; and a half sister, Tamala Byrd.
There will be a visitation for Ronnie Cecil Hensley on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, and Monday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 3 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with the Rev. Will Coursey and the Rev. Randall Rogers officiating. Pallbearers include Chris Hager, John Krautheim, Sean Krautheim, Steve Krautheim, Nathaniel Krautheim and Isaac Krautheim. A military honors service will be provided at Rosedale Cemetery by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
