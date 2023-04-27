MANITOU — Nora Jane Stewart, 74, of Manitou, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. She was most recently employed as a school crossing guard with the Madisonville Police Department. Nora was a member of Unity in Christ Church.

Survivors: husband, John Stewart; sons, John (Pam) Stewart, Jr. and Jerry (Tamrah) Stewart; daughter, Cindy Stewart; and sisters, Linda (Ronnie) Parker and Dorthy (Luther) Witten.

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery, Hanson. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.

