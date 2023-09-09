MANITOU — David Lynn Hatfield, 88, of Manitou, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. David was a proud veteran of the United States Army, and was formerly employed as a mechanic for Motalloy Company.
Survivors: son, Jeff (Diann) Hatfield, and brother, Larry Hatfield.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care by Harris Funeral Home. A burial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
