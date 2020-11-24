Billy Ray Keller, 69 of Madisonville, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 18, 1951, in Trigg County, to the late John Edward and Lorraine Keller.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bennie Keller of Cadiz.
Billy was employed by Bluegrass Pharmacy in Madisonville and attended Christian Assembly Church. He enjoyed gardening, outdoor projects, NASCAR, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Lee (Hawkins) Keller; daughters, Pamela Cates and Teresa Devine, both of Madisonville; brothers, Donnie (Linda) Keller and Ronnie (Carolyn) Keller, both of Cadiz; sister, Peggy (Donald) Hargis, of Gracey; granddaughters, Stephanie and Makenzie Cates, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Jaimie Devine, of Madisonville; grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Cates, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Addison Skeen, James Burns, Camdyn Bravard, Jaicie Cates; along with six nieces and two nephews.
Graveside services will be held privately on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Keller, Donnie Keller, Jason Hargis, Michael Keller, Randy Orten, Rodney Newman. Honorary pallbearers will be are Donald Hargis and Russell Oates.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
