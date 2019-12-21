David Gentry, 78, of Hanson, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Madisonville to the late Katherine and James "Jake" Gentry. David was formerly employed with CSX and was a co-manager at Kroger. He was a member of Hanson United Methodist Church. He enjoyed golfing and watching UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Gentry; and his sister, Wanda Hunter.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Betty Lusk Gentry; his son, Kevin (Kim) Gentry of Hanson; his daughter, Kathy (David) Downey of Hanson; brother Troy Gentry of Barnsley; grandson Justin (Conner) Gentry of Evansville, Indiana; granddaughters Courtney Gentry of Elizabethtown, Ashley (David) Branson of Columbia, Tennessee, and Olivia Downey of Spring Hill, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating and Wayne Eastridge assisting. The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the Hopkins County Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the donor's charity of choice.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
