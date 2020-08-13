Steven Craig Purdy, 54, of Dawson Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence in Dawson Springs. Mr. Purdy was born Feb. 25, 1966, in Madisonville to Gayle Norris Purdy and Linda Lou Cotton Purdy. Mr. Purdy was a 1984 graduate of Dawson Springs High School; he was disabled and a member of the Charleston Baptist Church.
Mr. Purdy is survived by three daughters, Karissa (Austin) Russell of Eddyville, Kaila Bullock and Madison Purdy, both of Dawson Springs; three sisters, Cathy (Joe) Meier of Princeton, Indiana, Cindy (David) Kingery of Madisonville and Carla (Alan) Patton of Dawson Springs; four grandchildren, Paityn Russell, Roman Bullock, Brandon Bullock and Gabriella Bullock; his father, Gayle Norris Purdy of Dawson Springs; and a former spouse, Lisa Calvert Purdy of Dawson Springs.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Graveside services for Mr. Steven Craig Purdy will be Sunday at the Purdy Cemetery in Hopkins County, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating.
