Billie Jane Wilson, 91, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Oak Ridge in Madisonville. She was born July 12, 1931, in Guthrie, to the late Jimmy Melissa Francis Jane Brown Faulk and Ray Faulk. She was a cashier for A&P. She was a member of Grapevine Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Wilson; sister, Laverne Whitfield; and grandson, Barton T. McKnight.
Survivors include daughters, Ava Wilson of Madisonville, Maria Wilson of Brownsville, and Pamela McKnight of Madisonville; son, Brett (Devela) Wilson of Lexington; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Rev. Rachel Nance-Woehler officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Dean Jenkins, Toby Roberts, Eric Nance-Woehler, Ashley McKnight, Logan Wilson, and Pete Difabio.
Memorial contributions may be made in Billie Jane’s memory to First Christian Church Backpack Blessing, 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431 or to Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, 241 West Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
