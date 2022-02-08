Shirley Campbell Curneal, 78, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at her residence in Madisonville.
She was born March 3, 1943, in Louisville, KY, to the late Rev. Marvin Campbell and Hazel Bradshaw Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Curneal, son, Tojo Curneal, and sister, Pat Curtis.
Shirley worked for the Board of Education in food service at Browning Springs Middle School for over 27 years and attended Hall Street Apostolic Church. She loved to travel, especially to Disney and anywhere near the ocean. She loved her time with her kids, grandkids, and brothers and sisters. She was always reading her Bible.
She is survived by two daughters, Alisa Curneal of Madisonville and Teresa (Allen) Parish of Manitou; son, Keith (Angie) Curneal of Hanson, KY; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Curneal of Madisonville; three sisters, Carolyn Roden, Brenda (Doug) Arnold, and Norma (Dennis) Tapp; two brothers, Herb Campbell and Jessie “Jaybird” (Theresa) Campbell; eleven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Herb Campbell, Jay Campbell, and Pastor Bobby Todd officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday and from 9:00 A.M. until the service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dewitt Roden, Sean Goodman, Cody Adams, John McLemore, Jared Ashby, and Nathaniel Abbott. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Curneal, Allen Parish, Camden Baker, Parker Ashby, Kaeden Curneal, Chase Brown, and Dennis Tapp.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
