Anna Mae Cates Boze, 90, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home. She was a homemaker.

Survivors: daughters, Wanda (Walt) Arnett and Brenda Daughtery; caregiver/daughter, Misty (Dave) Givens; sons, Donald (Rose) Boze and Danny (Vonda) Boze; and brother, Thomas Lee (Connie) Cates.

Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.

