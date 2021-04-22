Carol Jean Brown, 67, of Madisonville died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
There will be no funeral services.
Elliott Mortuary is in charge of her arrangements.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Updated: April 22, 2021 @ 7:11 am
