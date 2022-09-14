Herschel Eugene Adams Jr., 81, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born May 12, 1941, to the late Herschel Eugene Adams Sr. and Charlotte Lee (Stewart) Adams. He was the former owner of several bookstores. Herschel had been a resident of New York for 30 years. While in New York, he had several articles published in astrology journals. He was an avid world traveler, a great storyteller, and loved his cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Adams.
He is survived by his two sisters, Suzie McCrady of Hanson and Janet Vaughn (Tim) of Louisville; sister-in-law, Julia Adams of Hanson; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews who called him Uncle Hershey.
Tomblinson Funeral Home Sebree Chapel is handling arrangements.
