Dennis R. Pendley, 67, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
He was born in Earlington, on November 26, 1954, to the late Rev. J. W. and Ruthe Pendley.
Mr. Pendley was of the General Baptist faith, a Kentucky Colonial, and a member of Show and Go Car Club. He loved his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and boating, traveling with his wife, and was a great dad, and papaw. Mr. Pendley had worked as a supervisor at Big Rivers Power Plant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Shawn Moore; granddaughter, Kayleigh Moore; and grandson, Michael DeWayne Moore.
Mr. Pendley is survived by his wife, Sheila Pendley of Madisonville; three children, Shana Skinner of Madisonville, James Moore and his wife, Talisha, and Gary Bozeman and his wife, Nicole, all of Madisonville; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Moore of Central City; one sister, Dixie Suthards and her husband, Truman, of Mortons Gap; sister-in-law, Kathy Hawkins and her husband, Tim, of Greenville; sixteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating and burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, and from 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
