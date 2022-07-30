SEBREE — Tera Renea Holmes, 46, of Sebree died Monday, July 25, 2022.
Survivors: father, Larence Holmes; son, Skylar (Kimberly) Bumpus; daughter, Darrien Patterson; sisters Tonia Holmes and Savannah (Jimmy) Schinault; and stepsister, Crystal Robinson.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Sassafras Grove Cemetery in Onton. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.