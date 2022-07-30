SEBREE — Tera Renea Holmes, 46, of Sebree died Monday, July 25, 2022.

Survivors: father, Larence Holmes; son, Skylar (Kimberly) Bumpus; daughter, Darrien Patterson; sisters Tonia Holmes and Savannah (Jimmy) Schinault; and stepsister, Crystal Robinson.

Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Sassafras Grove Cemetery in Onton. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com