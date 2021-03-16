James “David” Brown, 66 of Madisonville, died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Ecompass Health and Rehab in Newburgh, Indiana.
Survivors include his wife, Polly Brown; daughters, Lori (Cliff) Ezell, Lisa (Louie) Powell, and Lindy Brown; sister, Vickie (Wayne) Burns.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Visitation: From 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: James Brown Memorial Fund c/o Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.