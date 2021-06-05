William “Martin” Boswell, 77, of Providence, KY passed away at Baptist Health Madisonville on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
He was born July 13, 1943 to the late Rev. John and Dodie Boswell in Providence.
He was a member of White Oak General Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for 29 years. He served as the trial commissioner for Webster County District Court and on the Providence City Council at various times. He enjoyed his time as assistant coach for Webster County Trojan Football.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Susie; two daughters, Joy (Greg) Shouse of Providence and Jill (Jack) Morgan of Madisonville; “Granddaddy” to grandsons, Justin and Micah Morgan; and granddaughters, Kimberly (Brent) Seaton and Kristen (Colby) Pryor; “Great” to great grandchildren, Sadie and Jude Pryor; and “Lala” to great grandchildren, Perri and Myles Seaton. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters, Pat (Kenneth) Presley, Angie (Laddie) Pride, Johnny (Kay) Boswell, Alan (Linda) Boswell, Tim (Jacqueline) Boswell, and Kevin (Allison) Boswell; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Providence Chapel, formerly Jones and Kirby, with Rev. Chad Hensley, Rev. Andy Corbin, and Rev. Greg Duncan officiating. Burial will follow at White Oak Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Saturday and from 11:00 A.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home in Providence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Oak Cemetery Fund at 216 Trader Lane, Providence, KY 42450. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.JonesKirby.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.