Jack E. McPeek, 79, of Nortonville, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home. Born Aug. 31, 1941, to the late Jack G. and Kathleen (Harbin) McPeek. He attended The River Church in Nortonville. He and wife, Sue, were the founders and operators of the food bank in Nortonville, now known as Hope 2 All Community Food Bank. Jack loved to help others, and thousands have been fed and clothed through this ongoing ministry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sue (Mays) McPeek of Nortonville; three children, Mark (Tina) McPeek of Thorn Hill, Tennessee, Paul (Kim) McPeek of Nortonville and Tammy Holloway of Madisonville; eight grandchildren, Brandi Jones, Brad McPeek, Megan Reinhard, Colby McPeek, Caleb McPeek, John David Young, Jabe Holloway and Olivia Holloway; seven great-grandchildren; brother Harry (Lana) McPeek; and sister LeeAnn Partin.
The service will be a private family service with Paul McPeek and Brad Payne officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville.
