Kimberly Lane Haley Newsam, 53, died Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023.

Survivors: children, Nicholas Newsam and Kelsey Stuard; parents, Pam Bunch Haley and Larry Haley; and sister, Letha Beth Haley.

Service: Private Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023, at Mahr Park Arboretum.

Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.