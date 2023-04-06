Kimberly Lane Haley Newsam, 53, died Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023.
Survivors: children, Nicholas Newsam and Kelsey Stuard; parents, Pam Bunch Haley and Larry Haley; and sister, Letha Beth Haley.
Service: Private Thursday, Apr. 6, 2023, at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
