Kathy Virginia Pendley, 59, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born June 6, 1960, to the late Howard Pendley Sr. and Ethel Perkins Pendley, Kathy attended The River and had a deep love for her family. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed spending time gardening. Kathy was also talented at sketching and painting.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Amanda Evans.
She is survived by her son, Quincy (Prudance) Evans; grandchildren Robert Jackson, Kendall Jackson, Xavier Evans and Zander Evans; four great-grandchildren; brothers Howard Pendley Jr. and James Pendley; sisters Roxanne Sampson, Debbie (Cliff) Watson and Felecia Knowles; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
