Charles Wilson Gordon, 77, of Earlington, passed away Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in Earlington. He was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Hopkins County to the (late) Charles N. Gordon and Margaret Wilson Gordon.
He had worked at Peabody Coal Company and Gordons Bar BQ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Mason Gordon.
He is survived by his three sons, Chris (Sherry) Gordon of Madisonville, Shane (Nina) Gordon of Dawson Springs and Neil (Rhonda) Gordon of Madisonville; one sister, Shirley Gordon of Kentucky; one brother, John Ed (Kathy) Gordon of Earlington; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements. Services will be private.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
