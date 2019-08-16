Nancy Frieburg Ragland, 83, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Bloomington, Illinois, to the late Anna Louise Frieburg and Martin August Frieburg. Nancy was a member of Mortons Gap Christian Church and was a member of the Sixty-Six Homemakers Club. Nancy will be remembered for her strong faith, unending grace and loving comfort.
She also was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Gerald Ragland, on March 4, 2019; her infant son, Jerry Lee Ragland; her brother, Charles Frieburg; and her granddaughter, Emily Dugger.
Survivors include her daughters, Sara (Danny) Dugger of Madisonville and Amy (Steve) Summers of Nicholasville; a brother, Tom (Carolyn) Frieburg of Bloomington, Illinois; a granddaughter, Hannah Witherspoon of Madisonville; three grandsons, Matthew Dugger of Simpsonville and Michael Summers and Daniel Summers ,both of Lexington; five great-grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and her faithful and loving caregivers, Rhonda, JoAnn, Carol and Shirley.
The service is 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Pastor Art LeBahn is officiating. Burial follows at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation is from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the the Batten Disease and Support Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342 Columbus, OH 43219. https://bdsra.org/
Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
