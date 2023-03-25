WHITE PLAINS — Gaylon Eugene Hopper, 81, of White Plains, went to be with his Heavenly Father Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess. Born June 24, 1941, to the late Marion and Ila Hopper of St. Charles, he was a member of Freedom General Baptist Church in Greenville, and he was a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal. He was an avid fisherman and devoted to God and his family and friends, always giving himself and leaving special memories with each member of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ila Hopper; son, Bryan Hopper; and sister, Sandy Hammonds.
Gaylon is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Elaine Hopper; daughters, Debbie (Mike) Wood and Dana Solise (Tracy), both of White Plains and Gaylynn (Jamie) Utley of Clarksville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jody Darnell (Angela), Jennifer (Dustin) Blanchard, Megan (Michael) Stanley, Shannon Solise, Tonya Currey, Amber (Jonathan) Reda, Bryan Utley (Kara), and Corina (Tyler) Shaffer; great-grandchildren, Lexi, Katie, and Luke Blanchard, Maggie, Micah, Matthias, Matthew, and Malachi Stanley, Aria and Eliza Reda, and Charlie Gamblin, and Gracie; and two brothers, James Aubrey (Barbara) Hopper and Curtis (Debbie) Hopper.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, 2023, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with Bro. Tony Blake officiating. Burial to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Mike Wood, Jamie Utley, Jody Darnell, Bryan Utley, Jonathan Reda, Dustin Blanchard and Michael Stanley.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
