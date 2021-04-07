CLAY — James Henry Gibson, 94, of Clay, died Monday, April 5, 2021. He was a World War II Army veteran and a retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Co.
Survivors include his daughters, Janie McBride, Vonda Hargrove, Vickie Kurtz, Nancy Tweddell and Donna McBride; sons James Wesley Gibson, Gary Michael Gibson, Randy Keith Gibson and Tony Joe Gibson;
and brother Larry
Leon Gibson.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: Oddfellows Cemetery, Clay. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 8 a.m. Thursday.
