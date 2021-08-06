Betty Ann Watson, 73, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born September 23, 1947 in Nortonville, KY to the late Henry Maddox and Lora Payne Maddox. She was also preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Betty loved flowers, gardening, and most of all, her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and shopping and adored her dog. She liked having friends over to play cards and never met a stranger. Betty was a special education teacher and was a union rep for KESPA.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul Watson of Madisonville; daughter, Dayna (Clay) Utley of Madisonville; son, Paul Watson II of Frankfort, KY; sister, Sue (Morris) Kyle of Madisonville; and four grandchildren, Hayleigh Curneal, Ben Watson, Madeleine Watson, and Mason Utley.
Funeral services will be private, due to Covid. A private burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
Pallbearers will be Paul Watson, Clay Utley, Mason Utley, Ben Watson, David Kyle, and Eddie Plunkett.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
