Shirley Ann Beard Kembel, 88, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born Jan. 7, 1932, in Madisonville to the late Merley and Edward Beard. Shirley was retired from the Hopkins County Board of Education as a teacher and was a member of First Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kembel; her daughter, Cynthia Ann Kembel; three brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathi Blue and husband, Jeff, of Madisonville and Kara Clayton and husband, John, of Kingston, Tennessee; grandsons Colin Blue and wife, Brittany, of Madisonville, Ben Clayton and wife, Christina, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Eli Clayton of Kingston; granddaughter Kendall Swanson and husband, Andrew, of Bowling Green; great-granddaughter Edie Swanson of Bowling Green; great-grandsons Jack Blue and Luke Blue, both of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Tami Coleman officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jeff Blue, John Clayton, Colin Blue, Andrew Swanson, Eli Clayton and Ben Clayton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to the First Baptist Church Food Closet, 246 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.