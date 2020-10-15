Theda L. Tirey, 100, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side.
Born August 19, 1920 to Albert Givens Griffin and Sory Robertson Griffin. She attended Madisonville Schools. She retired from Walgreens Drug Store after 28 years of service.
Surviving are two daughters, Barbara Hahn of Crossville, TN and Kathy Tirey of Madisonville; two grandsons, eight great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Givens Griffin and James Griffin; one sister, Peggy Whitfield; and son-in-law, Gary D. Hahn.
Kathy and Barbara would like to especially thank Martha Wyatt, a special niece for all she did to help Mom.
Graveside services will be 2:30 P.M. October 17, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Visitation will be 12:00 P.M. until the 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home.
