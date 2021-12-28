Haryl Breman Vandiver, 81, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
He, and his twin brother Daryl, were born on June 19, 1940, in White City, near Morton’s Gap, to the late Myrtie Marie Lantrip Vandiver and Elbert Bailey Vandiver. He graduated in 1959 from South Hopkins High School. He enjoyed Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and was a sports card collector. Haryl held several jobs over the years, finally retiring because of bad health, after twenty-one years with the City of Madisonville in the Light Department. He was a member of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lynda Miller Vandiver; his daughter, Kimberly Lynne (Anthony) Holmes; his son, Jeremy Harrison Lane (Brandy) Vandiver; his twin brother, Daryl (Betty) Vandiver; his grandchildren, Joseph R. Holmes, Tabitha L. Holmes, Christopher W. Holmes, and Rayden Vandiver; great-grandchildren, Torie S. Reynolds, Cortland R. Holmes, and Cidni R. Holmes; great-great-grandchild, Willow J. Reynolds; brother-in-law, Johnny Williams; sister-in-law, Tina Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Oddfellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
