Jesse Daniel “JD” White, age 88, of Madisonville, departed this life Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. “JD” was born the son of the late Finis White and Mary Ola Rice White. He was a longtime and faithful member of Eastview Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville, where he served as past president of the usher board and was the oldest living male member. He retired from Western Kentucky Gas Co. in Madisonville, was a U.S. Air Force veteran, member of the American Legion and attended Rosenwald High School.
He also was preceded in death by two siblings, Virgil White and Amelia Doniel.
Survivors include a brother, Luther (Joan) White, and two sisters, Judy White and Rebecca White, all of Madisonville; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor LaBarron McAdoo Jr. will officiate. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, where military honors will be performed by Hopkins County Honor Guard. His walk-through visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Masks are required.
