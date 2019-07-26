Dallas Ray Huddleston, 77, of Barnsley, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was born in Barnsley on Nov. 2, 1941, to the late Earnest Huddleston and Geneva Hartline Huddleston. Mr. Huddleston was of the Christian faith. He was retired coal miner who had worked for Ziegler Mine and Island Creek Providence 1 Mine, had been a security guard at Regional Medical Center and was a member of the UMWA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jane McManus.
Mr. Huddleston is survived by his wife, Lila Sue Huddleston of Barnsley; two children, Traci Huddleston of Providence and Christopher Ray Huddleston Elgin, Oklahoma; a sister, Glenda Kaye Sutton of Barnsley; a brother, Billy Joe Huddleston of Barnsley; five grandchildren, Katie (Corey) Glaser, Damon Glaser, Karianne Glaser, Makayla Huddleston and Morgan Huddleston; four great-grandchildren, Carson Glaser, Dallas Glaser, Houston Place and Burl Glaser; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington with Brother Roy Conley officiating with Brother Woody Sutton assisting. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Woody Sutton, Heath Sutton, Jimmy Latham, Matthew Short, Joe Barnard and Wesley Short. Honorary Pallbearer will be Damon Glaser.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Rizpah Shriners. 3300 Hanson Road, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
