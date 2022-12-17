Sharon Denise Miller, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born April 29, 1954 in Hopkinsville to the late James Gamblin and Willadean (Denton) Gamblin.
Sharon worked as a school secretary. She loved going to church and going antique shopping. She also enjoyed going to the mountains, loved walking, spending time with her grandchildren, working at the school, and loved making memories with her girls. She is survived by her husband, Rickie Miller of Madisonille, KY; four daughters, Michelle (Charles) Harryman of Manitou, KY, Misty (Paul) Avery of Bremen, Marty (Chad) Muirhead of Madisonvillle, and Melissa (Jeremy) Fuller of Madisonville; and one son, Ricky Lee Miller of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday December 21, 2022 , at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Robbie Knox officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday December 20, 2022 and from 10:00 AM until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Avery, Tyler Mills, Brandon Mills, Jerran Fuller, Conner Fuller, Evan Muirhead, and Carson Fuller.
The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff and nurses on 3 West at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.