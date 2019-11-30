ABILENE, Texas -- Beverly Ann Ford, 68, passed from this life Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.
Beverly was born Dec. 30, 1950, in Madisonville to William Byrns Ford Sr. and Edythe Mae (Farrar) Ford. As a young girl, she was involved in Girl Scouts and enjoyed spending time with her good friend, Janice Carol Skaggs. She was musically talented, playing trombone in the marching band. She also played piano and could sing. In 1968, she graduated from Madisonville High School, where she enjoyed English class.
Beverly married Walter Ray Campbell on May 7, 1968, and they had two daughters. She was a fun-loving mother and a giving person, but she was also a loving disciplinarian when needed. She loved to sew, quilt, do embroidery, read, garden, bake and cook and had a common-sense approach to life. Before her illness, she was involved with the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, taught Sunday School at church and was involved in Missionettes. She also served as choir director, sang and played the piano.
Beverly also had an adventurous side and loved going to the beach, Walt Disney World and visiting family. She loved animals, especially chihuahuas, parakeets, finches and fish. She also was a hard worker, working in a bank for several years and eventually becoming a branch manager and an assistant vice president. After her retirement in 2001 in Loganville, Georgia, she moved back to her hometown of Madisonville and eventually landed in Abilene. In her golden years, she enjoyed word games, Mahjongg, computer games and crafts.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; brother Byron Ford; and husbands John Curtis Burden and Walter Ray Campbell.
Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jana Campbell and Tina Campbell, both of Abilene, Texas; stepmother Beckie Minihan Dobbins of Livingston, Texas; brothers William Ford Jr. and wife, Blanche, of Cisco, Texas, Shane Keck and wife, Shelley, of Splendora, Texas, John Keck and wife, Kira, of Tulsa, Texas, Blake Ford and wife Brandi of Church Hill, Tennessee; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Memorial services were held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel, 5701 U.S. Hwy 277 S. in Abilene with Gabe Fisher, Chaplain with Hospice of the Big Country, officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Big Country or to Common Garments Ministry Inc., P.O. Box 27, Nebo, KY 42441 or commongarments.org.
