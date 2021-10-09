Mrs. Joyce Roberta (Michael) Lloyd, 87, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born September 2, 1934, in Hopkins County, KY, to the late Benjamin Franklin Evans and Mary Elizabeth Bryant Evans. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Hosea Michael; son, Danny Joe Michael; daughter, Carolyn Michael; grandson, Nathan Schroer; two sisters and five brothers.
Joyce was a beloved mother and grandmother to many and a true example of integrity, dignity and kindness. She exemplified unconditional love and forgiveness. She left the most gentle brushstrokes on the hearts of those near her. She always had a strong desire to make gifts for her loved ones and engaged her creative mind to make beautiful quilts, paintings and all sorts of sewn and embroidered crafts. Those gifts will be treasured always. Her strong faith was ever-present throughout her life. Her humble, good-natured spirit and smiling eyes always made her a pleasure to be around. She will be deeply missed, but the imprint she had on our hearts will live on for generations.
She is survived by her husband John Lloyd of Madisonville; six children, Denis (Marlene) Michael of Henderson, Rodney (Donna) Michael of Henderson, Diann (Bill) Hailey of Madisonville, Jeff Michael of Henderson, Lora (Jack) Andrzejak of Westfield, IN and Tim (Tammy) Michael of Cookeville, TN; a stepson Scott (Pam) Lloyd; as well as 23 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Airline Baptist Church in Henderson, KY with the Rev. Len Young officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Henderson.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel and 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at Airline Baptist Church in Henderson.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
