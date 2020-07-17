NOKOMIS, Ala. — Mr. Larry Eugene McCoy, 74 of Nokomis, Alabama, passed away July 12, 2020, in Nokomis, Alabama.
He was born in Anna, Illinois on Dec. 5, 1945, to the late Wilbert and Mary Bloodworth McCoy. He served in the United States Army 2nd Armored Division and was an E-5 SPC 2nd Class and served during the Vietnam War. He attended Southern Illinois University. He served 30 years with National Mine Service and served with rescue teams which he was awarded the Coal Mine Rescue Hall Of Fame Award for his 26 rescues. Mr. McCoy then continued his service with Draeger Safety and his Company Mc2.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, James “Jim” McCoy.
He survived by his wife of 34 years Barbara Rogers McCoy, of Nokomis, Alabama; two children, Ross McCoy of Montgomery, Alabama, and Katherine (Khaki) Bell of Atmore, Alabama; three grandchildren, Tyler, Lucas and Emily; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends across the country.
Graveside services will be held Noon Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sullivan Cemetery in Nokomis, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a Ronald McDonald House near you.
Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home, 1322 South Main Street, Atmore, AL is in charge of arrangements.
