George Frederick Kubach, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at his residence in Madisonville surrounded by loved ones.
He was born March 6, 1953 in Charleston, WV to the late William Beury Kubach and Oneida Butler Kubach.
George was a co-owner of High Tech Chrome, owner of Advanced Computer Services, and a US Army veteran. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed working on computers. He loved spending time at the lake and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary “June” Kubach; two daughters, Patti June (Lee) Hallam of Evansville, IN and Jennifer Marie (Jason) Noffsinger of Georgetown, KY; two sisters, Betty Stone of Providence, KY and Jane Cartwright of Myrtle Beach, SC; four brothers, Bill Kubach of Charleston, WV, Charlie Kubach of Charleston, Tommy Kubach of Colorado and Jimmy Kubach of Chicago, IL; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Colin, Olivia, Jacianna, and Aspen.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Noffsinger, Colin Hallam, Brandon Towery, Trent Clark, Ryan Burden, and Alan Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School at 1500 Kingsway Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
