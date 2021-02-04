CLAY — William V. “Willie” Simpson, 70, of Clay, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence. Willie was born in Clay on July 3, 1950, to the late William Thomas and Margaret Simpson. He was in the U.S. Army, where he did two tours in Vietnam. He retired from Teamster Trucking Union Local #215 in Evansville. He was a member of Dixon Masonic Lodge #911 and former post commander at Jack McDowell VFW Post #5484 in Providence. He was also a member of Scottish Rites in Madisonville, where he was a 33rd degree Red Hat.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn “Sunny” Simpson.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Patricia, and a daughter, Norma Simpson, both of Clay.
There will be no services at this time.
Vanover Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.