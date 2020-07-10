Sarah Alice Smith, 84, of Earlington, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh (Bill) and Francis Smith; spouse James; son Michael and wife Linda; daughter Rebecca Smith; and granddaughter Becky Francis Smith.
Sarah is survived by her son, the Rev. J. Kevin Smith and wife Ruth of Suwanee, Georgia; grandchildren Bryan Smith and wife Shelly of Glasgow, Allison Smith Sevic and husband David of Mayfield, Amy Meece of Bowling Green and Shannon Smith Radosevich and husband Jared of Monroe, Georgia; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Sarah Smith will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. The Rev. Kevin Smith will officiate the service.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service in Snellville, Georgia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of local arrangements.
