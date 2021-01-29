Dorothy Hyatt, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born March 24, 1934, in Martin, Tennessee, to the late Elsie Purdue Jones and Herman Jones. Dorothy retired as a beautician and was a member of First House of God in Madisonville. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claud Hyatt; and her sisters, Phyllis Stone, Sue Crawford and Martha Lutz.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Rick) Oakley of Manitou; grandchildren Faith (Ben) Lutz of Manitou and Christian (Sierra) Oakley of Nashville, Tennessee; great-grandson Aiden Lutz of Manitou; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Rick Oakley officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Christian Oakley, Ben Lutz, Aiden Lutz, Shawn Oakley and Johnny Burton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Living Faith Christian Center, P.O. Box 61, Clay, KY 42404.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
