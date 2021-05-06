Lucille “Granny” DeMoss, 101, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:23 P.M. at her residence surrounded by family and friends.
Mrs. DeMoss was born April 5, 1920 to the late Luther and Georgia Anne Ipock. She was also preceded in death by her late husbands, George Morse and Winslow DeMoss; two children, Virginia Pettit and Shirley DeMoss; and several grandchildren.
She was a member of Westside Community Church in Madisonville and cared for by her granddaughter, Karen Cox.
She is survived by her six children, Mary Gunn of Crofton; Marie Underwood of Madisonville; Martha Cotton of Madisonville; James (Doris) Morse of St. Charles; Darlene (Frank) Cotton of Madisonville; and Rhonda (Ricky) Hamby of St. Charles; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday May 7, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Scott Gee, Marty Underwood, Bill Rickard, Kelly Cotton, Jordan Cox, and Cody Cox.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
