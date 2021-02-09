SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Bobbie Delores Carpenter, 87, of Savannah, Tennessee, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was born May 22, 1933, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to the late Johnny Gurley Berry and Lutie Inez Olive Berry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mack Carpenter; her daughter, Patricia Maxine Carpenter; and one brother, and three sisters.
She is survived by her children, Darlene O’Dell Van Heerden, Andy Carpenter, Bonnie Louise Marran, Barbara Michal (Marcus) Smith; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Titia Jo Rachel and Lucia (Doug) Breaux; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bobbie and her husband Mack became ministers with the United Pentecostal Church International in 1952 and established a church in Flatwoods, Louisiana and two in South Dakota before going on to Foreign Missions work in Southern Africa in 1965 to preach the Gospel and establish many churches.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Ronnie Hendricks, the Rev. Jerry Richardson, Mandy Brown, and the Rev. Bruce Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Hanson Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Andy Carpenter, Marcus Smith, Cliff Nance, Royden Marran, Stephen Kovach, and Houston Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will be Charel VanHeerden and Mark VanHeerden.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
