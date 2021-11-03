Dowell Junior Parker, 78, of Nortonville, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. He was a sawmill worker.
Survivors include his sons, Douglas Parker and Billy Parker; daughters Cathy Blixt and Mary Witten; brothers Danny Parker and Ronnie Parker; and sisters Noretta Clark and Anna Jean Cotton.
Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Salem Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday.
