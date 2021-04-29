Donald Ray Buchanan, 66, of Hanson, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Lucy Smith King Care Center in Henderson.
He was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Forrest Buchanan and Mary McLeod Buchanan. Donald graduated in the class of 1973 from Madisonville North Hopkins High School, where he gained the nickname “Hollywood.” He was a self-employed carpenter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and poker nights with his family. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Everett Wayne Buchanan and Kenneth Millard Buchanan.
Survivors include his daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Buchanan of Batavia, Illinois; son Albert Forbes Buchanan of Hanson; sisters Betty (Larry) Rich and Donna Alexander, both of Tucson, Arizona; brothers John (Shirley) Buchanan of Owensboro and Larry Buchanan of Hanson; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tom Branson officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are John M. Buchanan, Josh Buchanan, Cody Buchanan, Jeremey Buchanan, James Querns, Joe Riley and Preston Riley. Honorary pallbearer is Brian Buchanan.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
