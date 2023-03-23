Deloris Faye Steinfeld, loving wife of the late Dr. Carroll Steinfeld, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2023, in Madisonville, Kentucky, surrounded by her devoted children. Deloris was born on July 30, 1938, in Mountain Grove, Missouri, to Jason and Reba (Sanders) Bowden.
Deloris graduated from Baptist School of Nursing in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1961, and went on to work as a registered nurse. She married Dr. Carroll Steinfeld on December 21, 1963, and together they enjoyed over 60 years of marriage.
Deloris was known for her sweet and loving nature, and her devotion to her family. She is survived by her children, Staci Steinfeld Collins (Joe), Dave Steinfeld (Christy), and Stevan Steinfeld (Martie); her grandchildren, Madeline Stocke, Gabe Collins, Noah Collins, Jason Steinfeld, Caroline Steinfeld, and Luke Steinfeld; and her great-grandchildren, Kellan and Kason Stocke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Carroll Steinfeld, by only 10 days, and her great-grandson, Jack Stocke.
Deloris enjoyed gardening and creating a beautiful life with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the community as a whole. Her legacy will continue to live on through the countless lives she touched throughout her life.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the entire staff of Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home for the wonderful care of Deloris.
“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother” (Abraham Lincoln).
A private funeral service will be held in her honor, and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
