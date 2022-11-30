Betty Jean Stanley, 82, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, November 26th,2022. She was born in Madisonville to W.C. & Beth Owen Gatlin.
She spent many years working with the Community Greeting Service and welcomed countless families to the area. She loved Christmas, cooking, the TV show Outlander, and spending time with her family. She was a long-time member of Pennyrile Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Judy Adkins, brother Robert Gatlin, her much loved daughter Amanda, and most recently her beloved husband of 63 years, Louis Stanley.
She is survived by daughters Kim, of Moscow, ID, and Ginger, of Madisonville, KY, as well as by her brother Charles of Madisonville, her many nieces, her nephew, many friends, and her loved and adored granddaughter Sydney Scisney of Moscow, ID.
If you would like, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Dementia Society of America, and Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort.
