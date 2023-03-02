Jeffrey Scott Gipson, 58, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born Nov. 11, 1964, in Madisonville to the late Mary E. Jameson Ratliff and Donald Gipson. Scott was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a retired lieutenant with the City of Madisonville Police Department. He loved golfing, cooking, and gardening. Scott was a member of Word of Faith in Madisonville.
Survivors include his sons, Bryson Gipson of Gulfport, Mississippi and Justin Roberts of Tacoma, Washington; daughter, Brianna Gipson of Evansville, Indiana; brothers, Craig (Jennifer) Gipson and Lance (Kathleen) Trevathan, both of Clarksville, Tennessee and Shawn (Jessica) Gipson of Georgetown; sister, Ann Gipson Elkins of Madisonville; stepsister, Tammy E. Ratliff of Madisonville; and his fiancé, Kim Menser of Madisonville.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, at Victory Church in Madisonville, with Pastor Marvin Hightower officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville, with graveside honors conducted by the City of Madisonville Police Department. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be officers from the City of Madisonville Police Department.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott’s memory can be made to Cram the Cruiser, c/o Madisonville Police Department, 99 East Center St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
