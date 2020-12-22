Loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather William D. (Bill) Stephenson, 92, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by family.
Bill was born Oct. 24, 1928, in Evansville, Indiana, to Young and Golda Stephenson. He is a graduate of Hanson High School in Kentucky. He married Joyce Igleheart in 1954 after returning from service in the Korean war as a sergeant in the US Army. Bill was a talented machinist and mechanic who worked 28 years with International Harvester. Bill and Joyce loved to spend time together antiquing, walking in the woods, relaxing on their porch, and gathering with family. Bill loved working in his ever-expanding garden. He also enjoyed cars, tractors, driving and practical jokes — all who knew him will forever remember his sly, self-satisfied grin at a joke well-played.
Bill was a quiet, steadfast husband, father and grandfather. His strength, gentle nature and sense of humor will be forever cherished by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, of 66 years and their children, Wm. Darrell Stephenson, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tracy (Steve) Miller, Ossian, Indiana, and Kim (Monica) Stephenson, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Bill was blessed with nine grandchildren, Carrie (Pat) Solberg, Dayton, Ohio, Sarah (Josh) Wicker, Holly Springs, North Carolina, Wm. Darreck Stephenson, Jackson, Mississippi, Taylor (Cherilyn) Miller, West Bay, Grand Cayman, Aaron (Veronika) Miller, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Margaret Miller, West Bay, Grand Cayman, William Miller, Ossian, Indiana, Eli William and Quinn Stephenson, Grand Rapids, Michigan. His sisters Ruby Carroll and Ann Schroeder, Evansville, Indiana and five great grandchildren Leah, Bryce, Cody, Ava and Aria.
He was preceded in death by his parents Young D. and Golda Stephenson, his brothers James Winfred and A. Wandell Stephenson and his sister Elaine Jordan.
A gathering will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree. A private funeral service will follow.
If one wishes, please consider making a contribution in Bill’s name to: Sassafras Grove Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or Honor Flight, Northeast Indiana, P.O Box 5 Huntertown, Indiana 46748.
