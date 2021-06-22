Shari Mounts Crowley, 58, returned to her heavenly home after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Her devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her during this struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Shari was a devoted wife, mother, Nana and Momo. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Kylee, Brylee, Scarlett, John Wyatt, Oaklyn and Clayton. Shari was an active member of Slaughters Baptist Church, heading the kitchen and assisting in the children’s ministry.
She was born in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, on Aug. 15, 1962, to Jimmy Dow Mounts and the late Glenda Rae Moret Mounts.
Shari is survived by her husband, Jeff Crowley; father, Jimmy (Ruth) Mounts, of Slaughters; children, Michael (Ashley) Scott, of Madisonville, Brandon (Whitney) Scott, of Madisonville, Caleb (Krista) Crowley, of Hanson, Seth (Hannah) Crowley, of Henderson, and Morgan Crowley, of Slaughters; sister, Lori (Daniel) Gonzalez, of Sebree; mother-in-law, Kathy Crowley, of Onton; and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday June 23, 2021, at Slaughters Baptist Church, 20 Rail-Lake Drive in Slaughters. Brother Brad Tucker and Brother Andrew Sexton will officiate. Burial will be in Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation will be at Slaughters Baptist Church on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be Eric Blanford, Tyler Blanford, Greg Bowles, Daniel Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez II and Gabriel Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will be John Wyatt Scott and Clayton Crowley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International.
The family would especially like to thank devoted friends Cathy Blanford and Phyllis Patterson Deanna Bloodworth,Valerie Link and St. Anthony’s Hospice.
