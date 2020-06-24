ROCKVILLE, IND. — Philip Sheridan Keith, 80, of Rockville, Indiana passed away at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center, Indianapolis. He retired from J.I. Case in Terre Haute, Ind., with many years of service and later with Burger Chrysler in Terre Haute.
He was born November 21, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Odie and Flora Keith. His wife, Nancy McMullen Bonomo Keith whom he married March 1, 2003, preceded him in death March 25, 2011.
Survivors include one son, Arthur (Megan Gavin) Keith of Flagstaff, Arizona; two daughters, Kimberly Keith of Glendale, Arizona and Jamie Bunch of Rockville; two step-sons, Bob Bonomo of Rockville and Mike Bonomo of Byron; one step-daughter, Chris (Jon) Seip of Rockville; two brothers, David (Judy) Keith of Edmond, Oklahoma and Larry (Kathy) Keith of Nortonville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Owen Gavin-Keith, Dawson Bunch and Emma Bunch; several additional grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara Jean Keith.
He was a 1957 graduate of South Hopkins High School and served with the U.S. Army in Germany. He attended the Church of Christ in Terre Haute. He was a member of the Wabash Valley Corvette Club.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, with Pastor Jon Overbey officiating. Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville, Kentucky. Visitation is 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gooch Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.gooch funeralhome.com.
