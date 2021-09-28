Larry Anthony Bishop was born into this earthly life December 24, 1948, to the late Durward, Jr. and Mary Margaret (nee Boehmann) Bishop. Larry entered into Eternal Life Friday, September 24, 2021, from his home in Owensboro, totally surrounded in the love of his family and dearest friends.
Larry was predeceased by his only grandson, Cody Brahm; and by two brothers, Durward and David.
Larry graduated from St. Mary College High School in St. Mary. He earned a bachelor of science degree and secondary teaching certification from then Brescia College. He earned a master’s degree, Rank I education, and Rank I administration from Western Kentucky University. Larry served four years in the United States Navy. He retired in 2011 following a 37 year career as teacher and administrator in Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Owensboro. Larry was a devout Catholic and member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Darylin Sue (nee Atherton) Bishop; his daughter, Clara Margaret “Meg” Bishop, of Owensboro; his son, Larry Anthony, Jr. “Tony” Bishop, and Tony’s wife, JoRita, of Tell City, Indiana; his four granddaughters, Hannah (Dalton) McGehee, Monica Hughes (and her fiancé, Dustin Lawson), both of Owensboro, Caty (Sam) Litherland, and Casey (Zach) Stutsman, both of Tell City, Indiana; his bonus great-grandchildren, Norah, Wyatt, and Aiden, of Owensboro and Taylor, Austin, and Charlotte, of Tell City, Indiana; his siblings, Mary (Jeff) Priar, Dana Bishop, Gary (Kathy) Bishop, and Roger (Pam) Bishop, all of Owensboro, and Dr. Alex (Kathleen) Bishop, of Villa Hills; and closer than a brother, his best friend of 45 years, Jim (Donna) Duffy, of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass will be 12 p.m. Tuesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30, and from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of Mass stipends given at the Parish or Religious Institution of the donor’s choice, offered for the repose of Larry’s soul; or to the Cody Brahm Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1309 Winkelreid Street, Tell City, IN 47586.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant . . . come share your Master’s joy.”
Matt. 25:23
