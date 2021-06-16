Rebecca Anne McKnight Beeny Messamore, 68, of St. Charles, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Mrs. Beeny Messamore was born March 22, 1953, in Hopkins County to Isaac Carl and Minnie Louise McKnight and was a 1972 graduate of South Hopkins High School. Throughout her eclectic career, she utilized her diverse skills by working in different fields, such as physical therapy, banking, floral arranging and other jobs that utilized her talents. Her longest position, however, was assisting in the day-to-day operations of Computer Knights of Madisonville and Dawson Springs for many years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Earlington. She was always known to have a smile on her face and a kind and supportive word for all.
Preceding Mrs. Beeny Messamore in death were her parents; her husband of 41 years, Ed Beeny; her second husband of two years, Terry Messamore; and two brothers, Billy McKnight and Deane McKnight.
Mrs. Beeny Messamore is survived by her daughter, Emily Jo Beeny of Madisonville; two sons, Edward Joe Beeny (Kim Jernigan) of Paducah and Evvan Joseph Beeny (Katlin Peck) of Madisonville; two grandsons, Reed and Hudson Beeny; two brothers, Dale McKnight of Dalton and Dann McKnight of Dawson Springs; as well as other family members and friends that loved her dearly.
Friends and family are invited to attend the celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Catering Creations in Madisonville. A private burial will take place at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hopkins County Family YMCA Outreach Program, 150 YMCA Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
