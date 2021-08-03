Cheryl Ann Cullen, 56, of Dawson Springs, died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was a member of Silent Run Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Cullen; daughter, Rhianna Lynn (Anthony) Thomason; sons, Justin Miles (Katie) Cullen and Ethan Tyler Cullen; and brother, Michael Cullen.
Visitation: 12 p.m. Tuesday until 2 p.m. service time at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Lafayette Cemetery in Hopkins County.
